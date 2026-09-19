Malaysia | 2 m read

UMNO Johor welcomes Najib house arrest decision, stresses sentence remains in force and rule of law must be respected

Merzsam Singkee | September 19, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. JOHOR BAHRU: UMNO Johor has welcomed the official decision to allow former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to serve his remaining sentence under house arrest, with chairman and Johor Menteri Besar Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi calling on all parties to understand the decision in its proper legal context. In a translated statement, Onn Hafiz said Malaysia is a country governed by the Constitution and the rule of law, and that all parties should respect decisions made through legitimate legal channels.

He was clear that the house arrest arrangement does not amount to a release or cancellation of Najib’s conviction. “The implementation of the remaining sentence through house arrest should be understood based on the legal status and the terms of the official decisions that have been issued. It should not be misinterpreted as a release or cancellation of the sentence. Datuk Seri Najib is still serving the remaining sentence as it has been determined,” he said.

UMNO Johor said it will continue to uphold the rule of law, respect the constitutional process, and maintain the harmony, stability, and dignity of the country’s institutions. Onn Hafiz called on Malaysians to discuss the matter maturely and responsibly, prioritising facts and respecting the law. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The statement also welcomed UMNO Malaysia’s initiative to establish a voluntary Contribution Fund to help settle the fines imposed on Najib, which is a separate financial obligation from the custodial sentence.

Photo: Onn Hafiz Ghazi / Facebook The context Najib Razak was convicted in 2022 on charges related to the 1MDB scandal and sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and a fine. His move to house arrest represents a change in the mode of serving his remaining sentence, not a reversal of the conviction or the findings of the court.

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Onn Hafiz’s framing was notably careful; he welcomed the arrangement while firmly stating the sentence remains in force, reflecting the political sensitivity of the issue within UMNO, which Najib once led, and the need to maintain credibility with voters on the rule of law. Read also: 49 investigated in 10-day Geylang multi-agency crackdown spanning vice, drugs, vaporisers, duty-unpaid cigarettes and illegal PMDs