Malaysia | 2 m read

'Maximum restraint': Malaysia's PM express concerns to Iran's president at the BRICS Summit as Middle East conflict persists

Merzsam Singkee | September 13, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MALAYSIA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all parties to exercise “maximum restraint” amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, warning of broader risks to regional peace, stability, and the global economy if hostilities continue. According to The New Straits Times (NST), the call came during a 20-minute bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit at The Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi. This was Anwar’s first bilateral engagement at the start of Malaysia’s BRICS programme.

Anwar expressed Malaysia’s “deep concern” over the conflict and escalating tensions across the region, and stressed the importance of maintaining freedom, safety, and security of maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a critical international shipping route and major artery for global energy supplies. He also called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences and reduce tensions. Bilateral ties and economic cooperation Beyond the conflict, Anwar welcomed the longstanding diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Iran and reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The two leaders are also expected to explore opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment in energy, agriculture, palm oil, food security, the halal economy, technology, and higher education. In another report, the NST also stated that Malaysia-Iran bilateral trade stood at RM2.45 billion in 2025, with Malaysian exports accounting for RM2.17 billion, led by palm oil.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, and other members of the Malaysian delegation attended the meeting.

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