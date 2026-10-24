Lee Ting Han calls for stronger local supply chains as Falcon Data Centre opens in Johor

Merzsam Singkee | October 24, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Lee Ting Han / Facebook (for illustration purposes only)

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. JOHOR: Johor Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee Chairman Lee Ting Han has congratulated the teams behind the Falcon Data Centre on its completion at Sedenak Tech Park, using the occasion to call on data centre operators to actively build local business capability and career pathways alongside their physical infrastructure. Speaking at the completion appreciation ceremony at Forest City Marina Hotel, Lee extended particular recognition to the engineers, technicians, contractors, and workers behind the project. “Investment announcements express confidence. Completed projects turn that confidence into reality,” he said. “Tonight belongs especially to the engineers, technicians, contractors and workers who delivered this project.”

The Falcon Data Centre was completed by DDSP, Keppel Data Centres, and China Huashi. Beyond the building: building local capability Lee used the speech to articulate what he sees as the next opportunity for Johor’s data centre industry. He identified power systems, cooling equipment, fibre connectivity, server hardware, testing, maintenance, and specialised engineering services as areas where Malaysian companies can build expertise and compete for higher-value work. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. His invitation to project owners and industry partners was direct: “Help us build local capability alongside digital capacity. Bring qualified local suppliers into your procurement networks. Create internships and structured training opportunities. Share technical knowledge and give local teams the experience to take on greater responsibility.”

“We want a Johor company that participates in one project today to be capable of winning more demanding work tomorrow. We want a young Johorean entering this industry to see a career with room to advance, here at home. That is how an individual investment creates a lasting economic contribution,” he said. The broader JS-SEZ context Lee framed the Falcon completion within Johor’s broader investment momentum: RM110 billion (S$34.41 billion) in approved investments in 2025, the highest among Malaysian states, and a further RM59.4 billion in H1 2026.

He described the JS-SEZ as a practical platform for businesses to coordinate regional activities across the border, expand operations in Johor, and build connections with customers, suppliers, and expertise in both economies, with IMFC-J at Forest City serving as the one-stop investment facilitation centre supporting that process. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now