Johor must ensure locals benefit from investment boom, not just attract foreign capital, says Lee Ting Han

Merzsam Singkee | October 21, 2026 2 m read

Invest Johor / Facebook (for illustration purposes only) Johor Bahru

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. JOHOR: As foreign investment and international residents continue to flow into Johor, the state must ensure that economic growth translates into meaningful improvements for local communities, Johor Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee Chairman Lee Ting Han has said. Speaking on the balance between Johor’s growing appeal to foreign investors and the welfare of its residents, Lee acknowledged that the state’s strategic location next to Singapore, expanding economic opportunities, and infrastructure development were drawing foreign entrepreneurs and skilled professionals whose presence benefits local sectors including retail, food and beverage, healthcare, and education, as reported by Invest Johor, citing The Star.

“Foreign entrepreneurs generate demand for local products and services, while skilled professionals bring valuable expertise and international business networks,” he said. Jobs and skills for local workers Lee said the state’s investment attraction efforts must be accompanied by meaningful employment creation for Johoreans, alongside stronger collaboration between industries, educational institutions, and training providers to equip local workers with the skills to benefit from the opportunities being created. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“We want to ensure investments coming into the state create meaningful employment opportunities for Johor folk,” he said, as quoted by Invest Johor. Addressing the cost of living Lee also addressed growing public concern about how rising living costs in Johor, including housing prices, food costs, and daily expenses, pose a challenge that must be tackled alongside rapid economic development.

“While foreign investment and international residents bring economic benefits, we must also be mindful of the potential pressure on housing demand, rental prices and other living expenses,” he said, while cautioning against attributing all cost pressures to the foreign presence. “Rising property prices and living costs cannot be attributed entirely to foreign presence, as there are various factors influencing the market.”

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