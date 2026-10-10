Invest Johor hosts SEDCO Sabah delegation for JS-SEZ briefing and investment facilitation knowledge exchange

JOHOR BAHRU: Invest Johor and the Investment Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor (IMFC-J) have welcomed a delegation from the Sabah Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO) for an engagement session focused on investment facilitation practices and economic development. This is an inter-state knowledge exchange as Sabah looks to strengthen its own investment competitiveness.

During the session, IMFC-J Senior Vice President Adny Jaffedon Ahmad presented an overview of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), including its strategic opportunities and the role of IMFC-J in supporting investor engagement and facilitation.

The session also covered Johor’s investment performance and the key factors behind the state’s rise to one of Malaysia’s leading investment destinations, providing a platform for Johor and Sabah to exchange perspectives on attracting and sustaining quality investment.