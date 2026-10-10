Invest Johor hosts SEDCO Sabah delegation for JS-SEZ briefing and investment facilitation knowledge exchange
JOHOR BAHRU: Invest Johor and the Investment Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor (IMFC-J) have welcomed a delegation from the Sabah Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO) for an engagement session focused on investment facilitation practices and economic development. This is an inter-state knowledge exchange as Sabah looks to strengthen its own investment competitiveness.
During the session, IMFC-J Senior Vice President Adny Jaffedon Ahmad presented an overview of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), including its strategic opportunities and the role of IMFC-J in supporting investor engagement and facilitation.
The session also covered Johor’s investment performance and the key factors behind the state’s rise to one of Malaysia’s leading investment destinations, providing a platform for Johor and Sabah to exchange perspectives on attracting and sustaining quality investment.
Invest Johor CEO Tuan Haji Natazha bin Hariss met directly with the SEDCO delegation, further deepening the inter-agency exchange between the two states.
The visit reflects a broader pattern of Malaysian states looking to Johor’s investment facilitation model, shaped by the JS-SEZ framework, the IMFC-J’s one-stop facilitation approach, and Johor’s track record of RM110 billion (S$34.49 billion) in approved investments in 2025, as a reference point for developing their own investment promotion capabilities.
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For Johor, hosting peer learning visits from other Malaysian economic development bodies reinforces its positioning as a national leader in investment attraction and ecosystem development.