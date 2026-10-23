‘I made ten phone calls to the hospital to change my mum’s medical appointment, but no one answered’ — Malaysian doctor investigates and finds nurses chit-chatting

Nick Karean | October 23, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration Malaysian doctor calls hospital as nurses chat at reception

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary A Malaysian consultant specialist doctor reportedly called another hospital nearly 10 times to reschedule his mother's specialist outpatient appointment without receiving an answer.

The doctor later visited the hospital and allegedly heard the phone ringing while nurses at the counter continued chatting.

The account shared on social media platform Threads drew criticism from netizens who questioned staff conduct and the difficulties patients face when seeking help. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MALAYSIA: A doctor reportedly made nearly 10 unanswered calls to reschedule his mother's hospital appointment, only to find nurses chatting at the counter when he visited in person. The incident has drawn online criticism over how hospital staff handle calls from patients and their families, mStar reported (Oct 21).

The account describes a frustrating task that should have been straightforward: changing a caller’s appointment without them having to travel to another hospital. Nearly 10 calls failed to reach hospital staff According to a post on Threads, a person shared the experience of a friend who works as a consultant specialist doctor. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The doctor wanted to change his mother's appointment at another hospital's specialist outpatient department. After nearly 10 unsuccessful calls, he decided to go there himself. Once inside, the doctor sat in the waiting area and called the hospital again to check whether anyone would answer. The phone reportedly rang at the counter, but the nurses nearby continued chatting.

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration Nurses at hospital chat at reception as Malaysian doctor calls them The doctor tried again and allegedly saw the same thing happen. He eventually stood up and confronted the nurses about the unanswered calls. Netizens question hospital service standards The account sparked frustration among social media users, who questioned why the phone was allegedly left ringing while staff were present. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. One commenter felt calls should be answered within three rings. Others questioned how staff at the counter could seemingly ignore the sound. Some also pointed out that unanswered calls can create extra trouble for patients and relatives who need help with appointments or other hospital matters.

The doctor's reported frustration extended beyond his own experience. If a specialist struggled to reach hospital staff, he questioned how much harder it might be for members of the public without professional contacts.

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However, the account is just one reported incident. It doesn't establish whether the same conduct occurs elsewhere or explain why the calls went unanswered. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Poor hospital communication adds stress for patients and caregivers For patients and caregivers, a working phone line can save time, effort, and trips. This is crucial, especially when someone needs to reschedule an appointment but has no easy way to get to the hospital. Hospitals also rely on communication to help people manage their care. When calls go unanswered, patients may be left unsure whether their requests have reached the right staff. A simple fix starts with making sure someone is assigned to answer incoming calls, with a clear way to direct requests when the counter is busy. Good service doesn't require grand gestures. It just starts with picking up the phone.