‘Avoid exposure to the haze’ — Malaysian man urges others to stay indoors after coughing up blood from outdoor exercise

Nick Karean | October 23, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration Malaysian man coughs up blood after outdoor exercise during haze

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary A Malaysian man developed a persistent cough after exercising outdoors in hazy conditions and later noticed blood in his phlegm.

The man was also awaiting his chest X-ray results and phlegm test findings to determine whether he had a lung infection.

Malaysia’s Health Ministry advised people to avoid outdoor activities during unhealthy air conditions and wear N95 masks when going outside. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MALAYSIA: A Malaysian man has urged people to take the haze seriously after developing a persistent cough and later finding blood in his phlegm following outdoor exercise. The man suspected his symptoms might be linked to recent physical training sessions in hazy conditions. He was also awaiting chest X-ray results and phlegm test findings for a suspected lung infection.

The cause of his symptoms had yet to be confirmed. Still, his experience prompted him to advise runners, joggers, and other outdoor fitness fans to move their workouts indoors until air quality improves, Sin Chew Daily reports (Oct 17). Haze exposure can worsen coughing and breathing problems Exercise is good for health, but polluted air can change the equation. During strenuous activity, people breathe faster and more deeply, thereby inhaling more airborne particles. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Fine particles known as PM2.5 can penetrate deep into the lungs. Prolonged or repeated exposure can cause airway inflammation, persistent coughing, wheezing and breathing difficulties. Professor Tolullah Oni, a clinical professor at the University of Cambridge and chair of Global Public Health and Sustainable Urban Development, said that outdoor exercise during severe haze was inadvisable, Bernama reported (Oct 16).

The risks can be greater near busy roads, where vehicle emissions add to air pollution. Transboundary haze presents an extra challenge because smoke can affect large areas, making it harder to avoid just by choosing another running route. Health Ministry advises avoiding outdoor exercise when API exceeds 100 Malaysia’s Health Ministry advises the public to reduce outdoor activities when the Air Pollutant Index (API) exceeds 100, which falls within the unhealthy range. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. In a statement, the ministry advised people who must go outdoors to wear N95 masks. These help filter fine particles that may harm the respiratory system. Health concerns are already showing up in official data. The ministry reported that upper respiratory tract infections rose from 3,509 cases in Epidemiological Week 39 to 3,875 in Week 40.

Conjunctivitis cases also increased from 102 to 129 across 78 selected health facilities. Asthma cases, however, fell from 535 to 462. Health should come before workout targets Missing a few outdoor training sessions is a small price to pay for protecting your health. Fitness goals can wait until conditions improve, and indoor exercise offers a safer way to keep moving. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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