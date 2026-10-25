Johor delegation led by Lee Ting Han promotes state as “next global investment hub” at Invest Malaysia Day 2026 in Singapore

Merzsam Singkee | October 25, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Invest Johor / Facebook

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: Invest Johor participated in Invest Malaysia Day 2026, organised by the Singapore Business Federation and CIMB, at Grand Hyatt Singapore on October 22, 2026, as Johor continued its outreach to Singapore’s business community. The programme was officially launched by Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Singapore, H.E. Datin Paduka Anizan Siti Hajjah Adnin. The event brought together investment and business stakeholders to explore Malaysia’s investment landscape and emerging opportunities.

Johor’s delegation and pitch The Johor delegation was led by Johor State Executive Councillor for Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Lee Ting Han, reflecting the state’s efforts to deepen engagement with the international business community and promote itself as a preferred investment destination.

In one of the programme’s sessions, Encik Salleh of Invest Johor presented “Johor – The Next Global Investment Hub.” The presentation highlighted Johor’s strategic location, robust infrastructure, business-friendly environment, competitive investment ecosystem, and strong regional economic connectivity. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Invest Johor said it remains committed to promoting the state’s investment potential, strengthening international partnerships, and engaging meaningfully with global investors.

Why this matters for Singapore Holding the event in Singapore, with SBF as co-organiser, shows how central Singapore’s business community is to Johor’s investment strategy.

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With the JSCMC meeting on Nov 2, and the JS-SEZ masterplan launch at the Leaders’ Retreat on Dec 4 and 5 approaching, Johor is using forums like this to put its proposition directly in front of Singapore-based companies already evaluating cross-border expansion. Read also: Iskandar Malaysia surpasses investment target with RM525 billion, turns to high-value industries