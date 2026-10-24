‘Alternative, stable markets’: Johor eyes investment opportunities as Indonesia faces possible MSCI downgrade

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

MALAYSIA: Malaysia and Johor stand to benefit from investment flows redirected away from Indonesia following Morgan Stanley Capital International’s (MSCI) proposal to reclassify Indonesia from an Emerging Market to a Standalone Market, according to Johor Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee Chairman Lee Ting Han.

Speaking to reporters at the Falcon Data Centre Project Completion Appreciation Ceremony at Forest City Marina Hotel, Lee said Malaysia’s neutral international positioning makes it a credible alternative destination for foreign funds reassessing their regional exposure.