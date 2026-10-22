Johor police visit RTS Link complex ahead of February 2027 launch to review security readiness
MALAYSIA: Malaysia Rapid Transit System (MRTS) has received a working visit from the leadership of the Royal Malaysia Police Johor Contingent at the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine Complex on Oct 13, 2026, as security preparations for the RTS Link’s February 2027 passenger service launch continue to take shape.
The visit was led by Johor Police Chief CP Dato’ Ab Rahaman bin Arsad and attended by senior officers covering internal security and public order, crime prevention and community safety, management, the Johor Bahru South District, and logistics and technology. The delegation was received by MRTS Project Management Department Director Asnan Ayob.
The visit aimed to comprehensively review the readiness of facilities and police station provisions within the ICQ Complex, giving the Johor Contingent’s leadership direct exposure to the security infrastructure that will support the RTS Link’s daily operations once it opens to passengers.
The police visit adds to a pattern of institutional preparedness activity ahead of the RTS Link’s revised February 2027 opening, following earlier visits from MCBA border security trainees completing their Segamat training programme and MRTS’s engagement with UiTM students on the project’s engineering aspects.
With the ICQ Complex housing customs, immigration, and quarantine clearance facilities for both countries at their respective stations, the security planning required is significantly more complex than a standard commuter rail operation, making early and sustained engagement between MRTS and the PDRM Johor Contingent essential groundwork for a smooth launch.
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MRTS expressed appreciation to the PDRM Johor Contingent for sharing their perspectives on ensuring the highest level of security and control for both staff and users of the facility.