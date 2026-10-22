Johor police visit RTS Link complex ahead of February 2027 launch to review security readiness

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MALAYSIA: Malaysia Rapid Transit System (MRTS) has received a working visit from the leadership of the Royal Malaysia Police Johor Contingent at the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine Complex on Oct 13, 2026, as security preparations for the RTS Link’s February 2027 passenger service launch continue to take shape.

The visit was led by Johor Police Chief CP Dato’ Ab Rahaman bin Arsad and attended by senior officers covering internal security and public order, crime prevention and community safety, management, the Johor Bahru South District, and logistics and technology. The delegation was received by MRTS Project Management Department Director Asnan Ayob.