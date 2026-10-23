Iskandar Malaysia surpasses investment target with RM525 billion, turns to high-value industries

Merzsam Singkee | October 23, 2026 3 m read

Lionel Lim/Wikimedia Commons Singapore-Malaysia Causeway

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MALAYSIA: Iskandar Malaysia has recorded total investments of RM525.26 billion (S$164.24 billion) since its establishment 20 years ago, surpassing its original RM383 billion target and creating over a million jobs while more than doubling average household income in the region, the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) announced on Tuesday. According to Invest Johor, citing The Edge Malaysia, the milestone was presented at the 36th IRDA Board Meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister II and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on behalf of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with Johor Menteri Besar Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi also present.

The next phase: Quality over quantity IRDA said the focus for Iskandar Malaysia’s next development phase will shift from investment volume to high-value economic activity, which would include advanced manufacturing, digital and data-driven industries, logistics, and financial and business services. The authority said its efforts will aim to ensure investment benefits are retained in the local economy through domestic supply chains, technology transfer, innovation, and the strengthening of Malaysian enterprises. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Fadillah reinforced the shift in measurement criteria. “The next phase should be assessed not only by the total investment attracted but also by the quality of opportunities created, the strength of the economic ecosystem, and the long-term benefits that businesses and communities can enjoy,” he was quoted as saying by Invest Johor.

JS-SEZ: RM76.98 billion in 2025 The JS-SEZ recorded RM76.98 billion in approved investments in 2025, Fadillah said, describing the zone as providing important opportunities to deepen regional economic integration and attract high-value investments. IRDA noted that competition for investments across ASEAN has become increasingly complex, with cost factors and land availability alone no longer sufficient to guarantee competitiveness. Investors now evaluate infrastructure availability, energy supply, skilled labour, digital connectivity, logistics efficiency, and access to regional markets. “In this context, Johor has the opportunity to combine advantages in land, industrial capacity, talent, and cost with Singapore’s strengths in capital, technology, business services, and access to international markets,” IRDA said. However, it noted that realising the JS-SEZ’s full potential requires alignment across infrastructure development, energy supply, talent development, customs and immigration processes, and cross-border connectivity. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

They also added that cooperation among federal and state governments, industry players, and stakeholders is essential to ensure the zone grows as a regional economic platform capable of strengthening Johor’s position in the global value chain.

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