'Extraordinary results need extraordinary thinking': Onn Hafiz warns against complacency as Johor’s 8% growth must now deliver for locals and SMEs
JOHOR: Johor’s record 8% economic growth last year, which was the highest among Malaysia’s states, is no cause for complacency, Menteri Besar Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi told more than 1,200 student leaders at the International Young Future Leaders Summit 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, warning that strong numbers must be matched by equally strong delivery for ordinary Johoreans.
“If we want extraordinary results, our thinking and the way we work must also be extraordinary,” Dato’ Onn Hafiz said in his speech at the “Towards a Futuristic Nation: Leadership, Innovation and Transformation” forum, as quoted by Invest Johor, citing New Straits Times. The forum was held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with the iFUTURE 2026 summit attended by student leaders from Malaysia and 53 other countries.
Investment must reach people and SMEs
The Menteri Besar was direct about what Johor’s investment momentum, particularly through the JS-SEZ, must ultimately produce: more high-income employment for locals, expanded opportunities for small and medium enterprises, and balanced, sustainable development that does not leave communities behind.
The call echoes Lee Ting Han’s recent remarks on ensuring Johor folk benefit from the state’s economic transformation and reflects a consistent state government message ahead of the December JS-SEZ masterplan launch: that investment attraction is a means to an end, and the end is measurable improvement in the lives of Johoreans.
Leadership and youth
Dato’ Onn Hafiz also addressed the forum’s broader theme of leadership, saying it requires integrity, fairness, and sincerity, and that leaders must lead by example to ensure policies deliver tangible benefits to the people.
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He urged the young leaders present not to be spectators to change but to seize the opportunities created by Johor’s rapid development, equipping themselves with knowledge and skills to lead in the future. Developing Johor’s youth remains a key priority under the Maju Johor 2030 agenda, he said, as reported by Invest Johor.
The forum also featured UMNO leader Khairy Jamaluddin and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.