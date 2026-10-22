Johor-Singapore SEZ: IRDA and MIDF discuss financing for businesses expanding in Johor

Merzsam Singkee | October 22, 2026 2 m read

Photo by Ven Jiun (Greg) Chee on Unsplash Johor Bahru

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MALAYSIA: The Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) has welcomed the Board of Directors and Management of Malaysian Industrial Development Finance (MIDF) Berhad for a strategic engagement focused on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone’s (JS-SEZ) investment landscape and emerging opportunities across Iskandar Malaysia. The session, hosted by Johor State Financial Officer and IRDA Chief Executive Dato’ Haji Mohd. Noorazam bin Dato’ Haji Osman alongside senior representatives from Invest Johor and Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor (IMFC-J), covered four areas of potential collaboration between MIDF and the Johor investment facilitation ecosystem.

Investment facilitation discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between MIDF and IMFC-J to identify potential investments and support investor enquiries. On financing, the session explored solutions for companies looking to establish, expand, or scale operations in Johor and the JS-SEZ. The Forest City Special Financial Zone (FCSFZ) featured as a separate discussion thread, with the delegation gaining a deeper understanding of the financial zone’s framework and opportunities under the Single-Family Office Scheme. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Joint investment promotion, including identifying initiatives to promote the JS-SEZ and FCSFZ and attract quality investments, rounded out the agenda. The programme also included a site visit to Forest City, giving the MIDF delegation direct exposure to the development landscape.

Why this engagement matters MIDF’s involvement as a financing institution in the JS-SEZ ecosystem addresses one of the practical gaps in making the investment interest into something operational: access to capital for companies at the establishment and expansion stages.

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