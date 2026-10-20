Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz meets Bank of America to explore JS-SEZ investment cooperation and international investor connections

Merzsam Singkee | October 20, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Onn Hafiz Ghazi / Facebook (for illustration purposes only)

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MALAYSIA: Johor Menteri Besar Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi has held a meeting with Bank of America to discuss cooperation opportunities in strengthening investment flows between the United States and Johor, with a focus on the state’s potential as a strategic destination for international companies seeking to expand into Southeast Asia through the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). According to the Menteri Besar’s Facebook update, the discussion covered investor considerations including infrastructure readiness, skilled labour availability, and the ease of doing business in Malaysia, which are areas the State Government has been actively addressing as part of its investment facilitation efforts ahead of the December JS-SEZ masterplan launch.

Dato’ Onn Hafiz emphasised the government’s commitment to attracting quality investments that go beyond headline figures; investments that create high-skilled jobs, enhance local company participation in supply chains, and enable technology and expertise transfer to Johor’s workforce and business community.

Bank of America as a potential investment connector The Menteri Besar highlighted Bank of America’s potential role as an international financial institution with the network to connect global investors with opportunities in Johor. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The meeting explored possibilities for cooperation through investment seminars and targeted business matching, which are channels through which the bank could actively introduce Johor’s JS-SEZ proposition to US-based and international clients evaluating Southeast Asian expansion.

The meeting with Bank of America also shows Johor’s continued effort to broaden the JS-SEZ’s international investor base beyond its existing concentration in East and Southeast Asian capital.

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