Johor identifies 83 projects worth RM167.4 billion under JETP as state targets RM260 billion GDP and 200,000 new jobs by 2030

Merzsam Singkee | October 26, 2026 2 m read

Photo by Ven Jiun (Greg) Chee on Unsplash Johor Bahru

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. JOHOR. BAHRU: Johor has identified 83 investment projects worth RM167.4 billion (S$52.39 billion) under the Johor Economic Transformation Plan (JETP), covering eight key sectors as the state works towards a GDP target of RM260 billion by 2030, according to a commentary by Johor Digital Media Information Officer Muhammad Imran Mohd Razib. The targets, which the piece credits to the direction of Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail, also include creating more than 200,000 new jobs and raising per capita GDP to over RM69,000 by 2030.

Electrical and electronics lead the pipeline According to a translated post by Media Digital Johor, the 83 projects span electrical and electronics, energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, aerospace, logistics, tourism, and agriculture. The E&E sector dominates, with 27 projects worth RM95.8 billion, about 57% of the total value. The energy sector follows with nine projects worth RM28.2 billion. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Investment momentum Johor has recorded RM272 billion in investments over the past four years, creating more than 80,000 jobs. The JS-SEZ alone has recorded RM132 billion in investments from 2025 to June 2026.

The state’s economy grew 8.0% in 2025, up from 6.5% in 2024, with GDP rising from RM158.3 billion to RM170.9 billion. Of the more than 200,000 new jobs targeted by 2030, about 150,000 are expected to come from strategic interventions and another 50,000 from organic economic growth. The commentary said this will require industrial development to be matched by skilled labour supply, stronger local businesses and room for more economic activity. The Johor Talent Development Council is positioned to connect training institutions with industry needs, so that young Johoreans can gain the skills required for jobs created by incoming investment. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“If JS-SEZ opens the door to investment, JETP will help expand opportunities so that more Johor people can participate in the state’s economic development,” it concluded, as reported by Media Digital Johor.

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Why this matters for Singapore The JETP pipeline sits alongside the JS-SEZ, which is set to receive its masterplan at the Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat on Dec 4 and 5. With E&E and energy projects making up most of the identified value, Singapore-based firms in semiconductors, electronics supply chains, and energy services are among those most likely to find partnership and supplier opportunities across the Causeway. Read also: Johor delegation led by Lee Ting Han promotes state as “next global investment hub” at Invest Malaysia Day 2026 in Singapore