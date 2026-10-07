MRTS launches interactive hub at UiTM to expose students to RTS Link project
MALAYSIA: Malaysia Rapid Transit System (RTS) has collaborated with Universiti Teknologi MARA (UT-MARA) Johor Branch at Pasir Gudang Campus to launch the UiTM-MRTS Interactive Student Hub on October 6, 2026.
This gave approximately 1,200 students from various faculties direct exposure to one of the region’s most significant cross-border rail infrastructure projects.
The programme was moderated by Professor Adjung Ir. Zulkifli Mohamed, RTS Link Project Manager, who shared insights and experiences from throughout the project’s development, covering engineering aspects, construction progress, and the effort to realise a modern and efficient border rail system connecting Johor Bahru with Woodlands North in Singapore.
Dr Siti Khadijah Binti Alias, Assistant Rector of UiTM Johor Branch Pasir Gudang Campus, represented the university’s senior management at the launch.
Building the next generation of rail talent
The initiative reflects MRTS’s broader commitment to strengthening relationships with educational institutions and positioning the RTS Link as a gateway for young Malaysians into careers in the rail and infrastructure industry.
With the RTS Link’s February 2027 passenger service launch nearing, the project is entering its final phase, making the timing of this student engagement particularly relevant for those considering careers in rail engineering, project management, and related technical fields.
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The UiTM-MRTS Interactive Student Hub is designed to give students a tangible connection to large-scale rail infrastructure work, moving beyond classroom theory to direct exposure to how a complex cross-border project is planned, engineered, and delivered. For a campus located in Pasir Gudang, which is within the JS-SEZ geography, the RTS Link represents a live case study in the kind of infrastructure development that will define the region’s economic future.