MRTS launches interactive hub at UiTM to expose students to RTS Link project

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

MALAYSIA: Malaysia Rapid Transit System (RTS) has collaborated with Universiti Teknologi MARA (UT-MARA) Johor Branch at Pasir Gudang Campus to launch the UiTM-MRTS Interactive Student Hub on October 6, 2026.

This gave approximately 1,200 students from various faculties direct exposure to one of the region’s most significant cross-border rail infrastructure projects.

The programme was moderated by Professor Adjung Ir. Zulkifli Mohamed, RTS Link Project Manager, who shared insights and experiences from throughout the project’s development, covering engineering aspects, construction progress, and the effort to realise a modern and efficient border rail system connecting Johor Bahru with Woodlands North in Singapore.