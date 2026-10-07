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JS-SEZ enters next phase with Nov 2 ministerial meeting, December launch

Merzsam Singkee | October 7, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE/JOHOR: The first meeting of the Johor-Singapore Cooperation Ministerial Committee (JSCMC) will be held in Singapore on Nov 2, 2026, marking a key preparatory step before the official launch of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) masterplan at the 13th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat on Dec 4 and 5. The dates were confirmed following a meeting between Malaysian Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong in Putrajaya, during Gan’s one-day working visit to Malaysia.

“Our discussion was held in a very positive atmosphere, focusing on efforts to further strengthen Malaysia-Singapore economic cooperation. The key topics were the smooth implementation of the JS-SEZ and the cross-border carbon capture and storage (CCS) initiative,” Akmal Nasrullah said in a Facebook update by Invest Johor, citing The Edge Malaysia. JS-SEZ progress and next phase Akmal Nasrullah cited more than S$5.5 billion in investment commitments from Singapore-based companies recorded as of October 2025 and said the focus has now shifted to the next phase of implementation: ensuring the JS-SEZ’s benefits translate into tangible outcomes for the people of Johor and Malaysians as a whole. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“The close cooperation we have built is not merely about investment figures on paper. Ultimately, the goal is to translate this relationship into quality job opportunities, skills development and sustainable economic growth for the benefit of the people,” he said. On the cross-border CCS initiative, both countries are aiming to conclude a bilateral agreement in the fourth quarter of 2026, which is a strategic step toward developing a regional green value chain linking Malaysian carbon capture infrastructure with Singapore’s decarbonisation goals.

Gan’s visit was a comprehensive one-day programme of bilateral economic engagement. Beyond his meeting with Akmal Nasrullah, he met Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, attended a business luncheon with the Malaysia-Singapore Business Council in Kuala Lumpur, and co-chaired the Third Annual Ministerial Dialogue between Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry and Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry. Gan and his delegation departed for Singapore at 6:35 p.m.

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