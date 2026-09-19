Malaysia | 2 m read

RM59.4 billion in six months: Johor reports strong approved investments as minister urges caution

Merzsam Singkee | September 19, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. JOHOR BAHRU: Johor recorded RM59.4 billion (S$18.56 billion) in approved investments during the first half of 2026, covering the manufacturing, machinery manufacturing, and electrical and electronics sectors, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir confirmed, as reported by Invest Johor, citing Bernama. He also cautioned against overly optimistic projections for the coming quarters given the current global economic environment. “This year, the total investment recorded amounted to RM59 billion in the first half of 2026. Therefore, given the current context, I believe we need to be more rational and cautious in making our projections,” Akmal Nasrullah told reporters after a cheque presentation ceremony at Medan Niaga Kampung Melayu Majidee in Johor Bahru.

The minister also reaffirmed Johor’s strong 2025 performance, noting the state’s economy grew 8% to reach RM170.9 billion, which was among the highest growth rates recorded across Malaysian states last year. Healthcare facilities upgraded Beyond the investment figures, Akmal Nasrullah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Johor Bahru, presented RM169,000 in allocations from his parliamentary fund to improve facilities at five healthcare clinics in the district: Tebrau Health Clinic, Majidee Health Clinic, Majidee Maternal and Child Health Clinic, Antoi Rural Clinic, and Larkin Health Clinic. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The funds will address immediate needs including air-conditioning systems, repainting works, and awning installation. Akmal Nasrullah said improvements to public facilities should progress in tandem with the state’s rapid economic development. He also announced that the proposed construction of a new Majidee Type 2 Health Clinic has been endorsed and is pending funding approval under Budget 2027. The new facility would replace an existing clinic that has been operating since 1971 and currently serves more than 198,000 residents, handling approximately 600 patients daily.

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