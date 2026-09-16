Malaysia | 3 m read

Kalimantan haze worsens across Malaysia, Queen postpones Johor Family Day Carnival

Merzsam Singkee | September 16, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. JOHOR: Haze from fires in Indonesia’s Kalimantan has blanketed parts of Malaysia, with 23 air quality monitoring stations recording unhealthy Air Pollutant Index readings across the country as of 6 p.m., the Environment Department’s APIMS data showed, with conditions in Johor severe enough to prompt Malaysia’s Queen to postpone a major public carnival scheduled for Malaysia Day. According to New Straits Times (NST), 45 more stations recorded moderate readings, while none registered good air quality. The highest reading nationally was recorded at IPD Serian in Sarawak’s Serian district at 182, placing it firmly in the unhealthy category. Johor among the worst hit In Johor, Pasir Gudang recorded an API of 162, the highest in the state, followed by Larkin at 159, Pengerang at 157, and other districts recording elevated readings across the southern state. The readings prompted an intervention from the highest levels of Johor’s royal household.

Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, instructed that the Johor Family Day Carnival, scheduled for September 16, 2026, in conjunction with Malaysia Day, be postponed to a suitable date once air quality improves, according to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Although my intention is to provide a space for the people to create sweet memories in conjunction with Malaysia Day, we cannot take risks with the health of the people. In shaa Allah, this carnival will be held when air quality returns to a good level,” Her Majesty said, advising the public, particularly senior citizens, children, and those with respiratory conditions, to take precautionary measures.

The carnival was inspired by Her Majesty and organised by the Johor state government and Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor to give families an opportunity to spend time together during the Malaysia Day celebrations. Unhealthy readings across Malaysia According to NST, other areas recording unhealthy API levels nationally included Johan Setia in Selangor at 163, Sri Aman in Sarawak at 161, Nilai in Negeri Sembilan at 157, Samarahan in Sarawak at 157, Cheras in Kuala Lumpur at 156, Seremban at 155, Kuching at 154, and Putrajaya at 153.

Among stations in the moderate range were Rompin in Pahang at 99, Petaling Jaya and Klang in Selangor at 98 each, Balik Pulau and Minden in Penang at 96 and 95 respectively, and Batu Muda in Kuala Lumpur at 93. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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