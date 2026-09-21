JB Festival 2026 brings Johor Bahru city centre back to life as RM25 million upgrade transforms urban space

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JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi attended the JB Festival 2026 at Dataran 0KM and Jalan Dato’ Onn in Johor Bahru, marking a visible milestone in the city centre’s revitalisation effort backed by RM25 million (S$7.8 million) in infrastructure and urban development funding.

The five-day festival, which ran from September 16 to 20, 2026, filled the city centre with artistic, cultural, sports, and community programming, including the Sarong Train, 0KM Neon Fun Run, Rentak Budaya, and ghazal and zapin performances. The JB Light Show illuminated the Johor Bahru City Hall building, accompanied by a fireworks display, while local traders offered products and food alongside the public events.