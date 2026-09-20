Malaysia | 2 m read

More than 150 Johor manufacturers share priorities ahead of 2027 Federal Budget

Merzsam Singkee | September 20, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong has led a Budget Council consultative session with more than 150 prominent company representatives and related agencies in Johor, gathering industry input that will feed into the 2027 Federal Government Budget. According to Bahagian Perancang Ekonomi Negeri Johor - Laman Rasmi, the session brought together industrial manufacturing players to discuss industry challenges, investment opportunities, regulatory processes, and strategic steps to strengthen the competitiveness of Johor’s manufacturing sector. Johor State Finance Officer Dato’ Haji Mohd. Noorazam bin Dato’ Haji Osman and representatives from state government departments and agencies were also present.

The views and suggestions raised by industry players will serve as input in refining the 2027 Federal Budget, particularly around accelerating manufacturing sector growth, creating more high-skilled employment, and strengthening Johor’s position as a competitive investment destination.

Why this matters The timing of the consultation is significant. With Johor recording RM59.4 billion (S$18.56 billion) in approved investments in the first half of 2026 and the JS-SEZ entering its next phase of development ahead of the December masterplan launch, the manufacturing sector’s needs and constraints are directly relevant to the federal government’s budget priorities. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Direct consultation between federal budget planners and over 150 Johor manufacturing representatives is showing that the government is treating the state’s industrial momentum as a national priority.

It also shows that the 2027 Budget may contain targeted measures to address the regulatory, infrastructure, and talent gaps that manufacturing players in the JS-SEZ corridor have identified as constraints on faster growth. For Singapore-linked businesses operating or investing in Johor’s manufacturing base, the outcomes of this budget process will shape the policy environment they operate in for the coming year.