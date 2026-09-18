Johor state council member chairs cross-agency meeting to cut red tape and speed up ground-level action for the people
JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Housing and Local Government Committee Chairman Dato’ Haji Mohd Jafni Md Shukor chaired an evening meeting with technical agencies and Local Authorities on Sep 15, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., bringing together parties whose separate responsibilities have sometimes slowed responses to issues affecting daily life on the ground.
Mohd Jafni was direct about what the meeting was for. When issues involve the comfort, safety, and daily lives of the people, agencies cannot work in silos or delay action while determining who acts first.
“The people do not want to know under which department or who needs to start first. What the people want is a solution,” he said in a translated Facebook post.
He emphasised that each agency must be clear on their role, the actions required, and the timeline. He added that those timelines must also be monitored.
Additionally, he signalled his willingness to personally go to the field if necessary to ensure that decisions made in the room translate into actual outcomes on the ground.
The meeting reflects a recurring challenge in government delivery: issues that cross departmental lines tend to move slowly because each agency waits for another to initiate. By convening technical agencies and Local Authorities together, Mohd Jafni is attempting to collapse that waiting period and create shared accountability for results.
“Technical agencies and PBT may have different functions and areas of responsibility, but their goal remains the same: to ensure that every trust is carried out quickly, in an organised and effective manner,” he said.
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Netizens react
The post drew warm responses from residents who recognised the frustration the meeting was designed to address.
“Indeed, the people want to see results and actions on the ground, not issues of rejecting tasks between departments. Congratulations for bringing together all agencies at once,” one commenter wrote, capturing exactly the inter-agency blame-shifting dynamic the meeting was designed to short-circuit.
“A great transformation for Kulai. Well done Dato,” another added, suggesting the coordination effort has visible local relevance.
A third offered a simple wish: “May all plans be made easy and successfully carried out.”