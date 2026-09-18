Malaysia | 2 m read

Johor state council member chairs cross-agency meeting to cut red tape and speed up ground-level action for the people

Merzsam Singkee | September 18, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Housing and Local Government Committee Chairman Dato’ Haji Mohd Jafni Md Shukor chaired an evening meeting with technical agencies and Local Authorities on Sep 15, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., bringing together parties whose separate responsibilities have sometimes slowed responses to issues affecting daily life on the ground. Mohd Jafni was direct about what the meeting was for. When issues involve the comfort, safety, and daily lives of the people, agencies cannot work in silos or delay action while determining who acts first.

“The people do not want to know under which department or who needs to start first. What the people want is a solution,” he said in a translated Facebook post. He emphasised that each agency must be clear on their role, the actions required, and the timeline. He added that those timelines must also be monitored. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Additionally, he signalled his willingness to personally go to the field if necessary to ensure that decisions made in the room translate into actual outcomes on the ground.

The meeting reflects a recurring challenge in government delivery: issues that cross departmental lines tend to move slowly because each agency waits for another to initiate. By convening technical agencies and Local Authorities together, Mohd Jafni is attempting to collapse that waiting period and create shared accountability for results. “Technical agencies and PBT may have different functions and areas of responsibility, but their goal remains the same: to ensure that every trust is carried out quickly, in an organised and effective manner,” he said.

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