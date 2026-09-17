Malaysia | 2 m read

Tanjung Langsat Port visits Invest Johor to strengthen maritime and logistics collaboration within JS-SEZ corridor

Merzsam Singkee | September 17, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Tanjung Langsat Port (TLP) has held a courtesy visit with Invest Johor and the Johor Investment Malaysia Facilitation Centre (IMFC-J), seeking to deepen institutional ties and explore opportunities to enhance the state’s maritime, logistics, trade, and industrial land ecosystem. The delegation, led by TLP Executive Director Datuk Shahrull Allam Shah bin Abdul Halim, was received by Invest Johor Chief Executive Tuan Haji Natazha bin Hariss and the Invest Johor team on September 14, 2026.

The engagement provided a platform to exchange insights on Johor’s investment and industrial landscape, and to identify potential areas of collaboration that could strengthen the link between port infrastructure, industrial development, and regional trade. TLP described itself as a strategic maritime gateway within the Tanjung Langsat–Pasir Gudang industrial corridor, which is a designation that positions the port as a key piece of the logistics infrastructure underpinning investment activity in Johor’s southern industrial zone. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Why this matters for the JS-SEZ The Tanjung Langsat–Pasir Gudang corridor sits within the broader JS-SEZ geography, and port infrastructure is one of the more critical enablers of the zone’s industrial ambitions. As manufacturing, logistics, and digital economy investments continue to flow into Johor, the connectivity between port capacity, industrial land availability, and trade facilitation becomes increasingly important for companies evaluating whether Johor can serve as a viable regional supply chain base.

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