Malaysia | 2 m read

RM800 million Sunway Medical Centre breaks ground in Iskandar Puteri as Johor expands JS-SEZ healthcare

Merzsam Singkee | September 20, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee Chairman Lee Ting Han has attended the groundbreaking of Sunway Medical Centre Iskandar Puteri, describing the RM800 million (S$250 million) facility as a vote of confidence in Johor’s future and a timely addition to the state’s rapidly growing social infrastructure. “A hospital of this scale does much more than add beds and medical facilities. It gives families greater access to specialist care. It creates skilled careers for our people. It strengthens Johor's appeal to investors and talent,” Lee said.

The groundbreaking arrives as Johor posts two consecutive years as Malaysia’s fastest-growing state, with a reported 6.5% economic growth in 2024 and 8.0% in 2025, alongside RM110 billion in approved investments in 2025, the highest in Malaysia. Lee said those figures raise the standard by which progress must be judged: investment must create skilled jobs, stronger local businesses, and better services, and economic growth must improve daily life for Bangsa Johor. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Healthcare as the next phase of JS-SEZ development Lee noted the hospital’s location within the JS-SEZ as deliberate and strategic. While Johor has built strength in manufacturing, data centres, petrochemicals, logistics, and infrastructure, he said the next phase must expand high-value, knowledge-intensive services, with healthcare at the centre of that effort.

“The JS-SEZ is more than a collection of factories, offices and investment projects. It must be a complete economic ecosystem where businesses can operate efficiently, talent can build rewarding careers and families can enjoy a high quality of life. Reliable healthcare is essential to that ecosystem,” he said.

Why this matters for Singapore The establishment of a major private hospital within the JS-SEZ corridor has direct relevance for Singapore, where healthcare costs and capacity constraints have long made quality medical care across the Causeway an attractive option for some Singaporeans.

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