Chinese investors briefed on JS-SEZ as Johor pushes to become ASEAN gateway for China-linked businesses

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JOHOR BAHRU: Invest Johor and the Investment Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor have welcomed a delegation of investors from China for an engagement session on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), in the latest in a series of international investor briefings as the zone moves toward its December masterplan launch.

The session provided an overview of the JS-SEZ’s strategic location, connectivity, business-friendly ecosystem, and the advantages it offers to companies looking to establish or expand their regional presence. Discussions also covered Johor’s investment landscape, key sectors, and areas of potential collaboration for businesses seeking a regional base.