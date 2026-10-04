Singapore-Malaysia Causeway
Chinese investors briefed on JS-SEZ as Johor pushes to become ASEAN gateway for China-linked businesses
JOHOR BAHRU: Invest Johor and the Investment Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor have welcomed a delegation of investors from China for an engagement session on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), in the latest in a series of international investor briefings as the zone moves toward its December masterplan launch.
The session provided an overview of the JS-SEZ’s strategic location, connectivity, business-friendly ecosystem, and the advantages it offers to companies looking to establish or expand their regional presence. Discussions also covered Johor’s investment landscape, key sectors, and areas of potential collaboration for businesses seeking a regional base.
Invest Johor noted that Johor’s proximity to Singapore positions the state as a strategic gateway for Chinese businesses to access regional and global markets through Malaysia.
China as a key JS-SEZ investor community
Chinese companies have been among the most active investors in Johor and the broader JS-SEZ corridor, particularly in data centres, manufacturing, logistics, and renewable energy. The continued development of the zone, as well as the forthcoming masterplan that will set out its next phase of investment priorities, gives Chinese businesses an additional planning horizon for expansion decisions.
The engagement adds to a busy week of JS-SEZ international outreach that has included the Canadian Chamber of Commerce consultation through JETCO and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office visit to Invest Johor, reflecting the breadth of the international investor community that both governments are actively courting ahead of December.
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