Malaysia | 3 m read

'Warm & gracious, full of life.' Ex-Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong posts tribute to Dr Mahathir’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah

Anna Maria Romero | September 29, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: After Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, the wife of the former two-time Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad, passed away on Monday (Sep 28) at the age of 100, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong posted a tribute to her on social media. “I have known Tun Siti Hasmah for many years and always enjoyed meeting her. She was warm and gracious, full of life, and had a wonderful sense of humour,” wrote SM Lee, who had also said he had been saddened to hear of her death.

Siti Hasmah was born on Jul 12, 1926. She became one of the first women doctors in Malaysia after graduating from King Edward VII College of Medicine in Singapore in 1955. In the same year, she joined Malaysia’s Health Ministry, and by 1974, was appointed as the first female state medical officer responsible for maternal and child health. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. She married Dr Mahathir in 1956, and the couple had seven children. Alongside her husband’s high-profile political career, Siti Hasmah also made a name for herself as a champion of public health, maternal and child healthcare, family welfare, women’s development, and drug prevention.

Tributes from SM Lee, Ho Ching, & ex-President Halimah SM Lee wrote about having chatted with Siti Hasmah about her love for music and the violin, recalling that she had performed until she was well into her ninth decade. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Her zest for life was remarkable. As a doctor, she devoted much of her life to improving the health and well-being of Malaysians, particularly women, children, and families. Ho Ching and I will remember Tun Siti Hasmah fondly. Our deepest condolences to Tun Mahathir and his family during this difficult time. May she rest in peace,” he added.

Madam Ho shared her husband’s post, and when she also posted an article about Siti Hasmah’s passing from CNA, she wrote in the caption that she was “Bidding a reluctant farewell from afar to one of the kindest ladies” that she had ever known.

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