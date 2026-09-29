Malaysia | 4 m read

She ‘touched the lives of generations of Malaysians’ — Singapore PM Wong offers condolences over death of former M’sia PM Dr Mahathir's wife Dr Hasmah

Nick Karean | September 29, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, died on Sep 28, aged 100.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong described her as a pioneer whose work touched generations of Malaysians through healthcare, education and social causes.

Singapore leaders also remembered her warmth, love of music and long service to women, children, families and rural communities. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has expressed his condolences to former Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad following the death of his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali. Dr Hasmah died on Monday, Sep 28, 2026, aged 100. In a condolence letter from the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) released on Monday, dated Sep 28, Mr Wong described Dr Hasmah as having led an “extraordinary life” and said her contributions had “touched the lives of generations of Malaysians”. Mr Wong also called Dr Hasmah “a pioneer in her field,” citing her work in healthcare, education and social causes. He also said that Dr Hasmah would continue to inspire people to serve their communities and work for positive change.

Dr Siti Hasmah’s Singapore connection dates back to medical school Dr Hasmah's connection with Singapore went back decades. Mr Wong noted that Singapore was where Dr Hasmah and Dr Mahathir first met as medical students. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Mr Wong also recalled welcoming the couple back to Singapore over the years, including their return to their former college during an official visit in 2018. “Those of us who had the privilege of meeting her will remember her visits with great fondness,” Mr Wong wrote. The reference adds a personal connection to the condolence message, linking Dr Hasmah's later public life with the years when she and Dr Mahathir were young medical students. Dr Hasmah and Dr Mahathir married in 1956. They marked 70 years of marriage in August 2026. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Her medical work focused on women, children and families Dr Hasmah's career included advocacy for maternal health, family planning, literacy, drug abuse prevention, and mental health. She also worked to improve the health and well-being of women, children and rural communities.

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, himself a former ophthalmologist, said he had a special appreciation for her contributions to medicine and public health. Dr Balakrishnan said Dr Hasmah began her career when there were few women doctors in Malaysia and later helped open doors for others who followed. “Her life and career opened doors for many who came after her, and she showed how medicine, at its best, is not only about treating patients, but also improving lives and serving society,” he said in a Facebook post. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Dr Balakrishnan extended his condolences to Dr Mahathir, his family and Malaysians mourning her death. The comments also put her career in the context of the period in which she entered medicine, when women had fewer opportunities in the profession. Singapore leaders recall her warmth and love of music Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong also paid tribute to Dr Hasmah in a Facebook post. Mr Lee said he had known her for many years and had always enjoyed meeting her.

“She was warm and gracious, full of life, and had a wonderful sense of humour,” Mr Lee wrote. He also remembered her love of music and the violin. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Dr Hasmah continued performing into her 90s, including performances that raised funds for charity. “Her zest for life was remarkable,” Mr Lee said, adding that Dr Hasmah had devoted much of her life as a doctor to improving the health and well-being of Malaysians, especially women, children and families.

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