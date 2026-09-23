Mercedes driver, 19, pleads not guilty over Johor crash that killed five, including brother and 10-year-old girl

Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · Based on actual case · For illustration purposes only

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Mercedes driver, 19, pleads not guilty over Johor crash that killed 5 people, including his own brother & 10 y/o girl

Nick Karean | September 23, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Goh Yin Zun, 19, pleaded not guilty to a dangerous driving charge linked to a Jun 1 crash in Kluang.

The crash killed five people, including Goh’s 22-year-old brother and four members of another family.

He was granted RM10,000 bail with one surety and must report to a nearby police station monthly. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MALAYSIA: A 19-year-old Malaysian student studying in Singapore has pleaded not guilty over a fatal crash in Johor that killed five people.

Goh Yin Zun faces a charge of reckless and dangerous driving under Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987. The charge relates to a Mercedes-Benz he allegedly drove at Km27 of Jalan Renggam-Simpang Renggam at 1.19 pm on Jun 1, Free Malaysia Today reported (Sept 18). Five people died in the June crash The crash killed Goh’s 22-year-old older brother and four members of another family, including a 10-year-old girl. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Other reports said the brothers were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW before the BMW lost control and entered the opposite lane. The vehicle then collided with other cars.

The fatal crash involved five vehicles, according to Malaysian reports. The case has also drawn attention in Singapore because Goh is pursuing a diploma in business studies here. His lawyer told the court that he had cooperated with investigators during his remand and after his release on police bail. Dangerous driving charge carries five-year jail term The charge under Section 42(1) carries a maximum penalty of up to 5 years’ imprisonment and a maximum fine of RM15,000, or about S$4,700, if convicted. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Noratini Nik Azam initially sought RM20,000 bail. Goh’s lawyers, Mohd Daud Ismail and Hang Lee Ying, asked for a lower amount because of his age and student status.

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