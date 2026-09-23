Mercedes driver, 19, pleads not guilty over Johor crash that killed five, including brother and 10-year-old girl
Mercedes driver, 19, pleads not guilty over Johor crash that killed 5 people, including his own brother & 10 y/o girl
Summary
Goh Yin Zun, 19, pleaded not guilty to a dangerous driving charge linked to a Jun 1 crash in Kluang.
The crash killed five people, including Goh’s 22-year-old brother and four members of another family.
He was granted RM10,000 bail with one surety and must report to a nearby police station monthly.
MALAYSIA: A 19-year-old Malaysian student studying in Singapore has pleaded not guilty over a fatal crash in Johor that killed five people.
Goh Yin Zun faces a charge of reckless and dangerous driving under Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987.
The charge relates to a Mercedes-Benz he allegedly drove at Km27 of Jalan Renggam-Simpang Renggam at 1.19 pm on Jun 1, Free Malaysia Today reported (Sept 18).
Five people died in the June crash
The crash killed Goh’s 22-year-old older brother and four members of another family, including a 10-year-old girl.
Other reports said the brothers were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW before the BMW lost control and entered the opposite lane. The vehicle then collided with other cars.
The fatal crash involved five vehicles, according to Malaysian reports.
The case has also drawn attention in Singapore because Goh is pursuing a diploma in business studies here. His lawyer told the court that he had cooperated with investigators during his remand and after his release on police bail.
Dangerous driving charge carries five-year jail term
The charge under Section 42(1) carries a maximum penalty of up to 5 years’ imprisonment and a maximum fine of RM15,000, or about S$4,700, if convicted.
Deputy public prosecutor Nik Noratini Nik Azam initially sought RM20,000 bail. Goh’s lawyers, Mohd Daud Ismail and Hang Lee Ying, asked for a lower amount because of his age and student status.
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Magistrate Norasidah A Rahman granted RM10,000 bail with one surety. Goh must also report to a nearby police station once a month.
The case will return to court on Nov 20 for mention and document submission.
The case places road safety back in focus
A fatal crash can leave families dealing with consequences that extend far beyond the courtroom.
For young drivers especially, speed and road behaviour can affect people who have no part in the decisions made behind the wheel.
The court will now deal with the facts and evidence before deciding the final legal outcome.