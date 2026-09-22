Malaysia | 3 m read

Johor Menteri Besar visits Machap Dam as declining water levels prompt cloud seeding and emergency transfers amid prolonged dry spell

Merzsam Singkee | September 22, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi has made a personal visit to Machap Dam to assess the state of the raw water source amid continuous hot weather that has caused water levels to decline since early August, while flash floods simultaneously affect several areas across the state. According to his translated Facebook post, Dato’ Onn Hafiz said that the Machap Dam water level has fallen following the prolonged dry spell, though water supply remains under control with the LRA Simpang Renggam intake level holding at normal. Based on current assessments and mitigation measures in place, supply is expected to continue until early November, subject to weather conditions and water source levels.

You may see the full post with the video here. Mitigation measures underway Three key interventions are being implemented to stabilise the water supply situation. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Operation Pembenihan Awan, also known as cloud seeding operations, is being conducted from Sep 21 to 24, 2026, targeting the Machap Dam catchment area and surrounding zones to stimulate rainfall over the reservoir. The raw water transfer system to Ulu Sungai Benut has been activated through the Yong Pond and Machap Dam, providing an additional flow of 25 to 30 million litres per day to supplement existing supply.

The water level at the Machap Dam intake is also being raised to help maintain the intake level and ensure continued extraction capacity. Regular monitoring will continue across all water sources and treatment facilities to ensure stability of supply. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The Menteri Besar’s message Dato’ Onn Hafiz acknowledged public concern over the weather situation and assured Johoreans that the State Government and all related agencies would continue monitoring conditions and taking necessary steps to prioritise the people’s water needs.

He also reminded the public to take care of their health during what he described as a season of simultaneous hot weather and flash floods, which is an unusual combination reflecting the unpredictable conditions currently affecting the state.

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