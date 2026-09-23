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'We don't want to give them the bullet': Why only one DAP minister resigned over the Najib pardon

Merzsam Singkee | September 23, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MALAYSIA: Democratic Action Party (DAP) chief Anthony Loke has resigned as Malaysia’s Transport Minister in protest over the conditional royal pardon granted to former Prime Minister Najib Razak. However, the party’s remaining four full ministers and seven deputy ministers will stay in Cabinet, in a deliberately calibrated response designed to register dissent without triggering a political crisis, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA). Loke announced the decision at a press conference on Saturday evening following a three-hour emergency meeting of DAP’s Central Executive Committee, a day after the Federal Territories Pardons Board, chaired by the Malaysian king, Sultan Ibrahim, approved Najib’s house arrest arrangement, subject to payment of a RM50 million fine.

“As a party, we have a stand; we feel this is difficult to accept for DAP and many Malaysians; hence, we have discussed for three hours and debated; we have reached a decision,” Loke said, while reiterating that DAP respects the king’s constitutional power to grant pardons. Why only Loke resigned The decision for only Loke to step down, rather than a collective DAP Cabinet walkout, was explicitly framed as a strategic choice to prevent political opponents from exploiting a full withdrawal. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“We are aware of political games by some parties and factions waiting for DAP to leave the government,” Loke was quoted as saying by CNA. “It is what our enemies want. We don’t want to give them the bullet to do what they want.” A full DAP resignation from Cabinet would represent a significant blow to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government. DAP holds 40 parliamentary seats, which is the most in the Pakatan Harapan coalition; analysts have previously warned that a DAP withdrawal could force an early general election, according to CNA.

Loke said he does not expect his individual resignation to adversely affect the Transport Ministry’s operations. “Ministers come and go. The ministry will continue to function as usual,” he said, adding that he would need some time to hand over outstanding work to the Prime Minister.

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