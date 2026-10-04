Malaysia | 2 m read

JS-SEZ investment must reach local SMEs, not just big players — Lee Ting Han tells Johor State Treasury Day forum

Merzsam Singkee | October 4, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee Chairman Lee Ting Han has called on the state to ensure that investment flowing into the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) translates into real opportunities for local small and medium enterprises, not just for large international investors. Speaking at a sharing session titled “JS-SEZ: Opening New Opportunities for SMEs in Johor’s Economy” at the Johor State Treasury Day 2026 at Sunway Big Box Retail Park in Iskandar Puteri, Lee said investment inflows must open pathways for local companies to become suppliers, service providers, and business partners within the industrial supply chain.

“Investments that come in must open opportunities, and those opportunities must reach local entrepreneurs and the people of Johor,” he said in his translated Facebook post. The session was also attended by Invest Johor CEO Tuan Haji Natazha bin Hariss and moderated by Encik Ahmad Murad bin Mat Hanafiah from IRDA. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Building SME readiness for the JS-SEZ Lee said the Johor State Government is committed to creating a more conducive business ecosystem by strengthening cooperation between investors, government agencies, and industry players, while empowering local SMEs through access to market opportunities, business networks, skills development, and capacity building.

“This effort is crucial to ensure that local companies are better prepared to meet industry needs and take part in the opportunities brought by the JS-SEZ,” he said, adding that the relationship between investors and local businesses must be continuously strengthened so that opportunities translate into enhanced business capabilities, employment, and income for Johoreans. Why this matters Lee’s emphasis on SME inclusion shows a concern that has run through the JS-SEZ’s development since its inception: that large-scale foreign investment, if not deliberately connected to the local supply chain, can generate economic activity that largely bypasses the domestic economy.

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