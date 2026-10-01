Malaysia | 2 m read

Malaysia lands US$22 million in film and TV projects as Johor bids to become regional creative hub

Merzsam Singkee | October 1, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MALAYSIA: Malaysia is set to produce US$22 million (S$28.14 million) worth of film and television content with partners in Australia and South Korea over the next two years, with Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir positioning the collaboration as a step toward establishing Johor and the JS-SEZ as a regional hub for international content production, virtual production, and creative technologies. According to Invest Johor, citing Bernama, the announcement was made at the KL20 @ Johor 2026: The Orange Economy Chapter — Creativity Reimagined event at Iskandar Malaysia Studios in Johor, where Akmal Nasrullah said the co-productions would be spearheaded by OMG Studios in partnership with Australia's Madman Entertainment and South Korea’s Greenpatch Studio.

The two projects comprise a Malaysia-Australia film and television production worth US$10 million and a Malaysia-South Korea feature film worth US$12 million, to be developed and produced over the next two years. Akmal Nasrullah used the occasion to articulate a broader ambition for Malaysia's creative industry: moving beyond producing content for others to owning intellectual property with long-term commercial value. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“Malaysia must build a strong portfolio of characters, stories, formats, technologies and brands capable of generating sustained value,” he said, pointing to the success of local properties such as Upin & Ipin, Mechamato, Ejen Ali, and BoBoiBoy as proof of concept; these franchises have generated value through content, licensing, merchandise, and international market expansion.

Malaysia’s cultural and creative industries contributed 6.8% to GDP in 2024, generating RM130.7 billion (S$40.9 billion) in gross value added.

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