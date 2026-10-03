Johor promotes digital investment opportunities and JS-SEZ at international MDX Forum 2026

MALAYSIA: Invest Johor Chief Executive Tuan Haji Natazha bin Hariss represented Johor as a panellist at MDX Forum 2026, participating in a session titled “State Investment: Where the Projects Are” to share insights into the state’s digital investment landscape and investment priorities with an international audience.

In his presentation, Natazha highlighted Johor’s strategic location, connectivity, growing digital ecosystem, and access to regional markets, alongside the investment opportunities arising from the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

He framed these strengths as the foundation of Johor’s effort to create an investment-ready environment for businesses looking to establish or expand their operations in the region.