Johor promotes digital investment opportunities and JS-SEZ at international MDX Forum 2026
MALAYSIA: Invest Johor Chief Executive Tuan Haji Natazha bin Hariss represented Johor as a panellist at MDX Forum 2026, participating in a session titled “State Investment: Where the Projects Are” to share insights into the state’s digital investment landscape and investment priorities with an international audience.
In his presentation, Natazha highlighted Johor’s strategic location, connectivity, growing digital ecosystem, and access to regional markets, alongside the investment opportunities arising from the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).
He framed these strengths as the foundation of Johor’s effort to create an investment-ready environment for businesses looking to establish or expand their operations in the region.
The MDX Forum appearance adds to a sustained period of international investment promotion activity from Johor’s leadership in the lead-up to the JS-SEZ masterplan launch at the December Leaders’ Retreat, with Invest Johor’s CEO and senior officials participating in forums, bilateral consultations, and investor briefings across multiple markets and platforms this week alone.
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Invest Johor said the forum provided a meaningful platform to share Johor’s investment proposition, exchange perspectives, and connect with the broader investment community as the state continues to position itself as a competitive and strategic destination for quality, long-term investment.