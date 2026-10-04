‘We have made the university, as a right, to be in, especially for Malays’ — Businessman Shamsul Saad says it’s ‘one of the worst things happened in Malaysian education system’

Malaysia | 6 m read

‘We have made the university, as a right, to be in, especially for Malays’ — Businessman Shamsul Saad says it’s ‘one of the worst things happened in Malaysian education system’

Nick Karean | October 4, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Shamsul Saad, a Malaysian businessman, expressed that Malaysian universities shouldn’t be treated as a right to automatic admission, especially for Malays, in a podcast clip uploaded to TikTok on Sept 7.

Malaysia’s public university admissions now use academic and co-curricular scores, while Bumiputera, a term referring mainly to Malays and the indigenous peoples of Sabah and Sarawak, preferences remain through several education pathways.

Malaysia’s current affirmative-action policies in education grew out of policies introduced after 1969, rather than from the actions of any one prime minister. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MALAYSIA: Shamsul Saad, a Malaysian businessman and host of The Gutshot Podcast where he goes by the nickname Sam, has reignited a long-running Malaysian debate: should university admission be treated as a right, particularly for Malays, or determined primarily by academic merit? Speaking with Professor Tajuddin Rasdi, Shamsul said: “That is one of the worst things that has happened in the Malaysian education system.” The podcast host then argued that Malaysia had made university admission a right “for everybody to be in, especially for Malays”. Shamsul’s remarks appeared in a TikTok video by The Gutshot Podcast on Sept 7. His conclusion was that “University is not for everybody. In fact, university is not for most people.” Some online reactions to Shamsul’s remarks focused on maintaining academic standards. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

One commenter said university admissions should prioritise quality and merit regardless of race or social status. Another argued that opening university to everyone without sufficient standards could reduce the value of a degree. Others pushed back against Shamsul’s wording, asking why Malays were singled out and whether the comment implied that Malays were incapable of succeeding without special treatment. Those reactions capture the central tension of Shamsul’s remark, while the phrase “a right to university” for the Malays calls for a closer look before its meaning can be properly understood. Malaysia doesn’t give Malays an automatic university admission Malaysia’s current public university admission system is formally based on merit. The Ministry of Education says that Unit Pusat Universiti (UPU), or University Central Unit, admissions use 90% academic marks and 10% co-curricular marks. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Some university foundation programmes, however, remain restricted to Malays, Anak Negeri Sabah, Anak Negeri Sarawak and Orang Asli. Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), for example, is listed among programmes open only to these groups. The Matriculation Programme also retains a 90:10 Bumiputera-to-non-Bumiputera quota. The government has kept that arrangement while expanding the number of places. So the reality is neither “everyone gets university access” nor simply “Malays get university access regardless of their academic results”. There are different routes into Malaysian higher education, each with its own set of rules. The race-based admission policy was created to address deep economic and education gaps Malaysia introduced a comprehensive affirmative-action system through the New Economic Policy in the 1970s, following the May 13, 1969 racial riots. The policy was partly intended to reduce economic and social disparities between ethnic groups. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The Federal Constitution also provides a constitutional basis for reservations involving education. Article 153 requires the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Malaysia’s King and head of state) to safeguard the special position of Malays and natives of Sabah and Sarawak, while also protecting the legitimate interests of other communities. Article 153(8A), inserted in 1971, specifically allows directions concerning the reservation of places in universities and other post-secondary institutions when qualified applicants exceed available places. The old university admission system used a reported 55:45 Bumiputera-to-non-Bumiputera ratio. The government moved towards meritocracy in 2002, replacing the old 55:45 quota for public university admissions with a merit-based system. And while the replacement of the old education system was under then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s administration, it would be inaccurate to say Mahathir created the entire education system. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. In 2019, Mahathir said the matriculation route had been created because many Malay students were not taking the Higher School Certificate, now known as Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), and therefore struggled to enter university. The Matriculation Programme itself was placed under the Education Ministry in 1998, when Najib Razak was education minister. In other words, the system is the product of several government policies over decades rather than from the actions of any one prime minister.

Affirmative action was introduced after years of racial and economic inequality There is a reason supporters continue to defend these policies. Government explanations for the policies have focused on historical differences in educational access, income and opportunities, particularly among poorer and rural Bumiputera communities. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. In 2019, then Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the government retained the 90:10 matriculation quota while increasing the total number of places. He pointed to B40 students, including non-Bumiputera students, who also needed access to education. Critics online, meanwhile, argue that race-based routes can disadvantage students from other communities who achieve strong results but face different pathways into higher education.

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