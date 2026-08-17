MTDC takes technology commercialisation programme to Johor as JS-SEZ opens doors for local businesses

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) has brought its Road to Growth 2026 Southern event to Johor, connecting local businesses with technology commercialisation pathways, investment opportunities, and strategic partnerships at a time when the state’s position within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) is opening up significant prospects in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, medical devices, AI, and digital services, Bernama reported.

The event, held at Impiana Hotel Senai, features the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) as its strategic ecosystem partner and forms part of MTDC’s nationwide R2G 2026 series, which has already visited the Central Region and Sabah. Bernama reported that the Southern edition provides businesses with direct access to industry insights, investment and commercialisation pathways, advisory support, and potential strategic partners within the state and the wider national technology ecosystem.

What R2G 2026 Southern offers

The event includes sharing sessions involving MTDC, IRDA, the Johor State Economic Planning Division, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, and other partners examining Johor’s economic and innovation landscape, technology commercialisation, investment opportunities, talent development, and strategic partnerships supporting innovation-driven enterprises.

A dedicated MySTI workshop featuring representatives from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, MRANTI, and a MySTI-recognised company forms another key component of the programme. Beyond knowledge-sharing, participants can engage directly with MTDC officers and ecosystem partners on their specific business requirements and explore potential support in funding facilitation, business advisory, capability development, and strategic collaboration, Bernama reported.

MTDC’s case for Johor

MTDC group CEO Mohammad Hazani Hassan was quoted by Bernama as saying that Johor’s strong industrial base and expanding regional connectivity present significant opportunities for Malaysian technology companies, but that realising those opportunities requires more than promising technology alone.

“Companies must also have access to markets, investment, industry partners and the right commercialisation support. Through the Road to Growth events, MTDC is bringing these elements together and connecting businesses with the wider ecosystem needed to progress from technology development towards adoption, commercial success and scale,” he said.

He described MTDC’s role as Malaysia’s deep tech enabler, supporting technology companies through funding and investment facilitation, business advisory, commercialisation support, capability development, and strategic partnerships. He also said that R2G 2026 Southern translates that role into a regional platform where businesses can engage directly and identify practical pathways forward.

Why this matters for the JS-SEZ

As Bernama noted, R2G 2026 Southern comes at a significant moment for Johor. The state’s industrial capabilities and strategic position within the JS-SEZ are expected to generate growing demand across high-value sectors, and the ability of Malaysian technology companies to position themselves as commercially ready, industry-connected partners will determine how much of that demand they can capture.

MTDC’s objective through the R2G series is to extend access to Malaysia’s technology commercialisation ecosystem while strengthening connections among government, industry, academia, investors, and technology companies at the regional level. This may help build what it describes as a thriving ecosystem in which Malaysian technologies can secure the partnerships, investment, and market access needed to deliver sustainable economic value.

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