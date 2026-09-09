New data says Singapore is 2nd best country in the world while Malaysia places 3rd

SINGAPORE: According to new data, Singapore is the second-best country to live in 2026. Across four pillars, the Little Red Dot scored just a shade below Estonia, which took pole position.

Malaysia, Singapore’s nearest neighbour, placed third on the list published by RUMAVI, an advisory firm for people who wish to relocate or invest in Southeast Asia, including Singapore.

The list ranks 192 locations based on whether they are “simply good places to live,” giving them scores based on affordability and taxes, livability and health, safety and stability, and settling and opportunity.

While Estonia received a score of 72.8, Singapore’s score was 72.6, and Malaysia’s was 72. Coming in fourth is Portugal with 71.6, followed by Taiwan with 71.4.

Lithuania and Hong Kong (71) are tied in sixth/seventh place. St Kitts and Nevis (70.3), Czechia (69.9), and Malta (69.8) round out the top 10.

While most of the countries in the top 20 are in Europe, the bottom 20 are populated by countries in Africa, although Afghanistan, located in South Asia, is in last place.

Breaking down Singapore’s score, the city-state received 72 in terms of the financial aspect, 65 for livability, 80 for safety, as well as settling and opportunity.

The city-state is a standout for entrepreneurs and, when it comes to being tax-friendly, takes the number one spot among all the listed locations. However, on the list of best countries for retirees, Singapore ranks 27th and for digital nomads, 41st.

Nevertheless, this is what RUMAVI says of Singapore: “Singapore ranks #2 globally in the Rumavi Index (72.6/100), offering exceptional conditions for entrepreneurs and families seeking stable, digitally advanced destinations. Whilst it excels in currency stability, climate resilience and digital infrastructure, relocators should weigh severe housing costs and limited pathways to permanent residency against these advantages.”

Malaysia, meanwhile, received 83 for the financial aspect, 71 for livability, 64 for safety, and 67 for settling and opportunity. It ranked first in terms of being the best country for retirees and digital nomads, and its lowest rank was 37th for entrepreneurs.

RUMAVI listed general affordability, currency and banking, and foreign income tax as Malaysia’s biggest strengths, but warned would-be relocators of challenges when it comes to business opportunities, street safety and rule of law. /TISG

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