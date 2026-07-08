Singapore ranks second in 2026 global relocation index

SINGAPORE: Singapore has been ranked the world’s second most attractive destination for relocation in the 2026 Rumavi Global Relocation Index, making it the highest-performing country in Southeast Asia.

The country scored 72.6 out of 100, finishing just behind Estonia, which claimed the top spot with a score of 72.8. Malaysia followed closely in third place with 72.0, while Portugal and Taiwan rounded out the top five with scores of 71.6 and 71.4, respectively.

Further down the rankings, Lithuania placed sixth with 71.0, tied on points with Hong Kong in seventh. St Kitts and Nevis came eighth with 70.3, followed by Czechia at 69.9 and Malta at 69.8.

Singapore performed particularly strongly in areas that appeal to business owners, securing the top global position for entrepreneurs. It also ranked first worldwide for tax-friendliness, reinforcing its reputation as a favourable destination for businesses and investment.

Across other relocation categories, Singapore was placed sixth for families, while it ranked 27th for retirees and 41st for digital nomads.

The report highlighted several of the country’s key strengths, including its stable currency and banking system, resilience to climate-related risks and advanced digital infrastructure.

At the same time, the index identified housing costs and overall affordability as some of Singapore’s weaker areas. The availability of pathways to permanent residency was also cited as a relative drawback compared with other relocation destinations.

The 2026 Rumavi Global Relocation Index evaluated 192 countries and territories using 24 indicators covering financial and tax conditions, livability and healthcare, safety and stability, as well as settling and opportunity. The overall rankings are further tailored to six different relocation profiles, including families, retirees, entrepreneurs and digital nomads, by adjusting the weighting of the various measures.