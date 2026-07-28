Knight Frank to wind down Singapore real estate agency business by year-end

SINGAPORE: Knight Frank’s real estate agency business, KF Property Network (KFPN), is set to wind down by the end of 2026, while the rest of its residential business will remain intact, EdgeProp Singapore reported.

Amid Knight Frank’s move to focus on strategic core business priorities and strengthen regional integration, the company announced on Monday (July 27) that it has entered into an agreement with OrangeTee & Tie to allow KFPN salespersons to transition there.

KFPN salespersons who choose to move to OrangeTee & Tie will gain access to expanded training, technology, business development resources and the broader Realion Group ecosystem, the press release said.

According to the latest Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) public register, as of June 2026, KFPN had about 97 registered salespersons, while OrangeTee had about 2,567.

Realion, OrangeTee, and deputy group CEO Justin Quek told The Business Times that the agreement is not a corporate acquisition, merger or buyout of KFPN’s business entity, but rather a “business continuity plan” providing “a framework for eligible KFPN associates to move to OrangeTee should they choose to”.

The company also told Edgeprop Singapore that the move will provide KFPN salespersons a “validated, stable platform for their long-term career growth.”

The agreement between Knight Frank and Orange Tee & Tie follows “extensive strategic discussions that began in late 2025”, it added.

In 2025, 111 KFPN salespersons also moved to real estate agency SRI. Former KFPN head Evan Chung was among those who moved to SRI. / TISG

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