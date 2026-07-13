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Monday, July 13, 2026
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Deloitte Singapore to move ‘portion’ of staff from OUE Downtown to JustCo co-working space at Orchard Point in September

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Deloitte Singapore will be moving a “portion” of its workforce to JustCo Place’s co-working space at Orchard Point from September, as its lease at OUE Downtown — which has been its home for more than a decade — approaches expiry at the end of 2026, The Edge Singapore reported.

The company, however, did not provide further details about its lease at OUE Downtown, staff count, and rental sums at either location.

The co-working space can accommodate about 1,000 to 1,200 workstations and has an average lease term of 15 months, JustCo executive chairman and CEO Kong Wan Sing said at a media briefing on July 7.

A Deloitte spokesperson told The Edge Singapore’s City & Country that the move is part of the firm’s “ongoing workplace growth strategy”.

Deloitte is also said to be relocating to a new permanent location in the future.

Deloitte Singapore had previously announced plans in 2023 to hire around 3,000 additional employees over five years, with about 70% of the new roles expected to be in consulting, risk advisory, financial advisory and assurance services. /TISG

Read also: DBS completes first Singapore bank significant risk transfer deal referencing US$1B loan portfolio

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