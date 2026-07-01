// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, July 1, 2026
29.4 C
Singapore
type here...
(Photo: Screengrab from Google Maps)
Business
1 min.Read

DBS completes first Singapore bank significant risk transfer deal referencing US$1B loan portfolio

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (June 30), DBS announced the completion of a significant risk transfer (SRT) transaction referencing a US$1 billion (S$1.29 billion) diversified portfolio of corporate loans.

SRT transactions, or synthetic securitisations, are used by global banks to manage capital and risk. In this deal, investors take on part of the loan portfolio’s credit risk, allowing DBS to free up capital for new lending and growth opportunities, while still retaining ownership and servicing of the loans.

In its announcement, the bank did not name the third-party investors involved.

The deal marks the first such transaction by a Singapore bank, strengthening DBS’ ability “to maintain strong capital and balance sheet discipline and prudently capture opportunities” as it continues to scale its franchise across the region, DBS Group Corporate Treasurer Philip Fernandez said.

DBS said that while its capital ratios remain well above regulatory requirements, the transaction enhances its ability to support Asia’s rising demand for financing and expands its capital management toolkit.

It added that “it also establishes a foundation for the bank to selectively execute more SRT transactions in future.”

Mr Fernandez added that the bank was also “pleased to contribute to the continued development of Singapore’s financial markets by introducing globally established risk management solutions to the region.” /TISG

Read also: DBS named Singapore graduates’ most desirable employer in latest survey

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

EMA says Middle East conflict behind higher electricity, gas tariffs for 3Q, encourages households to keep saving energy

The conflict in the Middle East will cause electricity tariffs to rise by 17% in 3Q 2026, says Energy Market Authority. However, they may go down by the end of the year
Property

Balestier Centre on the market with $180M price tag after 86% of owners agree to collective sale

Owners representing 86.66% of the share value and 86.73% of the strata area have agreed to the collective sale, exceeding the legal requirement.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks