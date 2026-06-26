DBS named Singapore graduates’ most desirable employer in latest survey

SINGAPORE: The annual Gradsingapore survey by GTI Media Singapore found that DBS Bank was the most desirable employer among Singapore graduates. The survey, which was conducted between June 2025 and April 2026, gathered responses from 10,526 students and graduates across 22 universities and colleges in Singapore.

Other employers in the top 10 were the Ministry of Education (MOE)(2), Microsoft(3), Marina Bay Sands(4), Micron Technology(5), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)(6), J.P. Morgan(7), Mandai Wildlife Group(8), Mastercard(9), and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)(10).

Of those surveyed, 23.1% were studying or had graduated in IT and technology, followed by business and management (22.5%), engineering (21.6%), natural sciences (10.7%), and economics (5.4%).

About six in 10 (61.1%) were also involved in student society activities for at least three months, 48.4% had held formal leadership roles in student organisations, and 46.5% had volunteer experience.

Salary and remuneration came out as the top consideration for graduates when choosing employers, followed by good career progression prospects, job security, working under a good leader and friendly colleagues.

While 70.3% said that ethical and moral issues play an important role in choosing employers, 37.3% said they would work for a company with a bad image if the salary was right.

Still, 56.4% said they believe emotional fulfilment outweighs earning more.

In terms of work-life balance, 54.4% said they expect a “harmonious” balance in their first job, while 43% believe that taking time out for family or personal relationships could hurt their careers.

Job hunting continues to be a concern for about three in 10 (34%) respondents, as they believe it will take over 40 applications to land a job this year. About eight in 10 (79.9%) also worry about the cost of living on a graduate salary. /TISG

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