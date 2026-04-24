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Friday, April 24, 2026
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DBS remains Singapore’s most valuable brand; Changi Airport strongest in 2026

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance has named the Development Bank of Singapore (DBS) as Singapore’s most valuable brand for the 14th consecutive year in its Singapore 100 2026 report. Changi Airport, meanwhile, was named the strongest brand for the year.

Changi Airport achieved a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 91.2 out of 100 and an AAA+ rating, the highest accolade for brand strength awarded by Brand Finance, while DBS, which was also ranked the fourth strongest Singaporean brand, achieved a BSI score of 88.5. The bank also ranked the seventh most valuable bank in the Asia Pacific (APAC).

Both companies recorded higher brand values. DBS’ brand value rose 8% to US$18.6 billion (S$23.74 billion), driven by its regional expansion and diversification, while Changi Airport’s increased 16% to US$889 million, supported by record passenger traffic, expanded connectivity, and continued service excellence.

Meanwhile, Telechoice International, a regional diversified provider and enabler of innovative info-communications products and services, ranked as the city-state’s fastest-growing brand after its brand value surged 288% to US$52.7 million, thanks to strong demand in semiconductor-related segments, higher sales volumes, and targeted investments in high-growth product lines.

Overall, Singapore’s top 100 brands grew 7% year-on-year (YoY) to US$84.1 billion, the report added. /TISG

Read also: SIA Group’s March passenger traffic rises amid Middle East disruptions

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