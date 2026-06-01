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‘Something new is coming’: Nvidia-powered Windows PC to reportedly debut this week after Microsoft, Windows, and Arm’s ‘new era of PC’ social media teaser

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

An Nvidia-powered Windows PC is reportedly set to debut this week after Microsoft, Nvidia, and chip designer Arm Holdings teased “a new era of PC” on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, along with coordinates that appeared to match Taiwan’s location.

On the same day, Windows head Pavan Davuluri also shared on X: “Something new is coming for developers. And no, it’s not a new OS version.”

The debut of the first Windows computers to use Nvidia chips as their main processors was first reported by Axios on Saturday (May 30), citing sources.

Microsoft and Nvidia are said to unveil the new PCs at the Computex trade show in Taiwan this week and Microsoft’s Build developer conference in ​San Francisco.

In addition to the touted new era of PC, Microsoft will also debut a software that will enable users to have AI agents perform tasks locally on Windows computers, the report said.

In a 2023 report, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Nvidia had started developing central processing units (CPUs) for devices that would run Microsoft’s Windows operating system using Arm Holdings technology, as it sought to challenge Intel’s long-standing dominance in the personal computer market.

Earlier this year, Nvidia was reported to be making a comeback to the PC market.

However, this would not be the first Windows PC powered by Nvidia chips. Back in 2012, some Microsoft Surface RT tablets ran on Nvidia’s Tegra 3 ARM processor. /TISG

Read also: They might even score horribly on the SAT: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the smartest people are very different from what most think

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