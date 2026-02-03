// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, February 3, 2026
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Photo: Instagram/advicefromceo.s
Business
1 min.Read

They might even score horribly on the SAT: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the smartest people are very different from what most think

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

The majority often point to people with technical skills when asked who’s the smartest person in the room. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang once thought so, too.

However, in an interview with Jodi Shelton, in her A Bit Personal Podcast, Mr Huang said the era of artificial intelligence (AI) has shown that technical skills such as coding or solving complex problems are fast becoming commodities that can be handled by AI the easiest.

“Everybody thought software programming was the ultimate smart profession. Look what is the first thing that AI is solving?” he said.

“So it turns out that the definition of ‘smart’ is very different from what most people think,” he added.

While he didn’t have an answer when Ms Shelton asked him who’s the smartest person he knows, he said that for him, the long-term definition of smart is someone who sits at the intersection of being technically astute, empathetic, and able to infer the unspoken, “the unknowables.”

See also  Post about 10 cents egg and honest egg-seller goes viral

He adds, “People who are able to see around corners are truly, truly smart, and their value is incredible.”

He further said that these people can “preempt problems before they show up” just because they “feel the vibe” — a vibe that comes from a combination of data, analysis, first principles, life experience, wisdom, and sensing other people.”

He adds, this person may even score horribly on the SAT! /TISG

Read also: ‘I don’t believe we are in an AI bubble,’ Nvidia CEO says as he claims a ‘quite extraordinary’ turning point in the AI industry that justifies costly computing infrastructure

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

‘Did he run out of black tape??’: Driver of SG-registered van mocked for filling up with RON95 fuel

JOHOR: Another day, another driver of a vehicle with...
Business

There’s a new way to climb the finance corporate ladder, ACCA says

SINGAPORE: By 2035, finance professionals in Singapore and across...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

There’s a new way to climb the finance corporate ladder, ACCA says

SINGAPORE: By 2035, finance professionals in Singapore and across...

Layoffs are piling up, heightening worker anxiety. Here are some of the biggest recent job cuts

By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) —...

SG worker offered promotion and higher pay to return to former company, asks locals: ‘Should I go back?’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker has found herself caught in...

Singapore-built AI platform reaches 5 million users in six months, created by an RI alum

SINGAPORE: More and more people are using AI these days, but why shouldn’t you use one that’s anchored in Singapore’s research ecosystem, and was made with Southeast Asian users, and with human con...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //