They might even score horribly on the SAT: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the smartest people are very different from what most think

The majority often point to people with technical skills when asked who’s the smartest person in the room. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang once thought so, too.

However, in an interview with Jodi Shelton, in her A Bit Personal Podcast, Mr Huang said the era of artificial intelligence (AI) has shown that technical skills such as coding or solving complex problems are fast becoming commodities that can be handled by AI the easiest.

“Everybody thought software programming was the ultimate smart profession. Look what is the first thing that AI is solving?” he said.

“So it turns out that the definition of ‘smart’ is very different from what most people think,” he added.

While he didn’t have an answer when Ms Shelton asked him who’s the smartest person he knows, he said that for him, the long-term definition of smart is someone who sits at the intersection of being technically astute, empathetic, and able to infer the unspoken, “the unknowables.”

He adds, “People who are able to see around corners are truly, truly smart, and their value is incredible.”

He further said that these people can “preempt problems before they show up” just because they “feel the vibe” — a vibe that comes from a combination of data, analysis, first principles, life experience, wisdom, and sensing other people.”

He adds, this person may even score horribly on the SAT! /TISG

