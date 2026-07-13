Singapore tops ASEAN in AI-exposed jobs but remains best prepared, ILO says

SINGAPORE: Singapore was found to have the highest share of workers in AI-exposed occupations in Southeast Asia, accounting for 42.2% of total employment, according to The Edge Singapore, citing a new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand recorded the next-highest shares of workers in occupations vulnerable to AI-driven changes.

The good news is that while Singapore topped the region in AI-exposed jobs, the city-state also ranked highest in terms of AI preparedness, suggesting it may be better positioned than its regional peers.

The ILO attributed this to Singapore’s advanced digital infrastructure, deep talent pool and coordinated government-wide approach to AI adoption.

Across ASEAN, the ILO estimates that nearly 80 million workers are in jobs where AI could automate or assist with at least some tasks. Of these, 11.7 million workers, or 3.3% of total employment, are in occupations with the highest AI exposure. The report found that occupations with the highest AI exposure include financial analysts, multimedia developers, and financial brokers.

Still, there is little evidence so far that technology has led to widespread job losses, the report said. In fact, while some firms have announced AI-related workforce reductions, employment in occupations with the highest AI exposure has continued to expand across Southeast Asia.

The report also found that around two-thirds of workers were employed in occupations with no identified exposure to AI.

The ILO said the impact of AI on jobs will ultimately depend “less on exposure alone than on the policy choices to build the preparedness and resilience of workers, enterprises and institutions to adapt and navigate the AI transition.” / TISG

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