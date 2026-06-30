// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, June 30, 2026
27.7 C
Singapore
type here...
(Photo: Lianhe Zaobao )
Singapore News
1 min.Read

‘Strengthen access control’: Birds spotted in hospital food court, sparks hygiene and safety concerns from visitors

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Hospital visitors were shocked when they encountered not only patients in the facility but also birds lingering for food inside the food court.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, a concerned citizen shared that several birds were seen hovering over the dish return area at a food court located at the Singapore General Hospital. When a reporter visited the site, it was found that there were two dish return areas, and birds were circling around one of these. 

The cleanliness and hygiene standards at a hospital food court should be of high quality. However, given the situation of birds flying in and out of the dish return area, many visitors are being affected, and it sparks concerns about the hospital’s hygienic practices. These birds may carry germs and bacteria that might pose health risks not only to current patients but also to other members of the public. 

With this, a concerned citizen suggested: “I think the management could strengthen access control, such as using automatic doors, and also clean the dish return area more frequently to prevent birds from lingering there.” Additionally, another citizen suggested that vendors or the cleaning staff should be more proactive in chasing away these birds. 

In response to queries, a spokesperson from the food court declared that they are becoming aware of the situation and are taking immediate measures to reduce the chances of the birds entering the area. It was revealed that the food court is planning to install automatic doors to further prevent birds from flying in.

“We will continue to be committed to maintaining high standards of cleanliness and hygiene, and to providing a pleasant dining environment for all customers,” the spokesperson declared. 

Other related news 

In relation to bird concerns in Singapore, there was a report where vendors and cleaners have now come up with another way to scare birds away by using laser pointers. 

At a food court located in Ang Mo Kio, a vendor admitted: “Many of us vendors have laser pointers, which we use to scare away birds that fly above customers.” 

Read more about the news story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Malaysia

New LRT line in Malaysia only offering 8-min frequency during peak hours

The new Shah Alam LRT line in Malaysia is surprising netizens as it will apparently have an 8 minute frequency. Social media users say that the line will be serving one of the most busiest corridor...
In the Hood

Water-pipe burst at food court, floods supermarket below

A water pipe burst at the Kou Fu Food Court in Toa Payoh Housing Development Board Centre , causing water to leak from the ceiling of the discount supermarket downstairs , wetting the goods. Superm...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks