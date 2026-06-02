Man yelled at helper about dog sticking out his tongue, helper cries after man took photo without consent

SINGAPORE: An upsetting incident happened at Serangoon NEX when a dog owner’s helper became upset after a man photographed her without consent.

In a Facebook post, the woman’s helper was left shaken and in tears when a man shouted at her at the tool photos while she was tending to a dog. The incident happened after the owner and her helper attended a Vesak celebration together, when she asked her to wait outside while she went to buy lunch in the food court.

As stated in the post, the man unexpectedly approached the helper and loudly asked why the dog was sticking out its tongue and where its water was. With this, the helper answered that she had water for the dog, but the man continued to harass her and began taking photos with his phone.

The helper became frightened and started crying, and the owner rushed back to them when she received a text. Unfortunately, the man had already left and entered the mall.

“Why did he feel entitled to raise his voice to someone he does not even know?… And furthermore, what gave him the right to take photos of another person without their consent? I do not know what reason he had for behaving this way, and frankly, it does not justify his actions,” the dog owner concluded in her post.

Many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on what had happened. One commented, “Some individuals who have too much free time on their hands think that they have the right to shout at others.”

Other netizens claimed that it is normal for dogs to stick out their tongues when it is hot, and it does not necessarily mean that they are deprived of water.

“The uncle’s actions are uncalled for,” a comment remarked.

However, for others, they thought that the man was just worried for the dog, especially in his heart.

“That guy just care/worry for your dog. Not many people will care about other people’s dogs …many would just mind their own business!!,” a netizen declared.

“He could have approached in a better way. Look on the bright side, he was concerned for your dog, most likely a dog lover (hopefully),” a comment concluded.

Regardless of the intentions, it is better to remember that people should respect one another at all times.

“Please respect others, no matter where they come from,” the dog owner said.