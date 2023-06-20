Woman stunned to see man washing his leg & foot in sink at Tiong Bahru Hawker Centre

SINGAPORE: A shocked netizen posted photos of a man with his back to the camera, standing in front of a wash basin at Tiong Bahru Hawker Centre. Instead of washing his hands, the man appeared to be washing his leg and foot.

“What Is this??? This basin is for washing hand, but not leg..,” wrote Ms Agnes Cheong on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday, June 18.

The photos show a man in a black shirt and shorts with very short hair. He is also wearing white rubber slippers.

In the first picture, he has raised his left leg and appears to be wiping it or splashing water while holding on to the railing behind him.

The second photo is worse than the first. In it, he has his entire right foot, including the white slipper, in the sink and appears to be washing it.

It’s little wonder that Ms Cheong was astonished at this behaviour.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Tiong Bahru Hawker Centre, as well as to Ms Cheong, for further comment.

Netizens commenting on her post also expressed shock.

“Disgusting behavior!!,” wrote one.

