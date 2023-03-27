Monkey seen in home security footage messing around with sink and turning on tap to drink water

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean’s home security footage has recently caught a monkey messing around with the resident’s sink. The animal was seen turning on the tap.

An online user took to social media on Sunday (March 27) to share a clip from a home security camera recording. The post featured a stray monkey making its way to a resident’s home. The 45-second clip captured the monkey hopping in through a window and onto a sink. It fiddled around and even managed to turn on the faucet.

“Surprise intruder in my house…” the netizen wrote. “(The) thing is, I live in a very populated and urban area with houses and HDB flats and condos all around. I am six to eight kilometers away at least from any nature reserve.” The netizen wondered, “(Where) did it come from? Who can I report (to for) help it if it is lost? I think it’s thirsty…”

In response to the footage, other netizens shared their amusement over the sight while others gave practical advice.

“Wow, did it actually turn on the tap?” wrote one. Another said, “See…you didn’t wash the dishes, so he came to wash (them) for you.”

Two others urged the netizen to lock all home openings for safety. “Lock all windows and doors, and leave no food or scraps around. Once they know they can get food easily, they will keep coming back,” said one.

“Close your windows on (the) upper floors too,” said a second. “We have monkeys climbing in and eating our toothpaste, shower foam, and shampoo. Big mess in the toilets.”

Another claimed to have seen a “lost” monkey along Yiu Chu Kang road, reportedly opposite Serangoon stadium. This commenter asked, “Is it the same?”

