SINGAPORE: A resident at Tampines Street 21 took to an online forum to help look for the keeper of a yellow lovebird who managed to enter the writer’s home.

“A small yellow lovebird flew into our house and it’s still here,” the online user wrote on Saturday (Jan 27). “It’s been an hour. Rather talkative. (Is it) anyone’s?” On the same day, a Serangoon North resident also reported their green lovebird missing.

Fortunately, after some time, the writer took to the comments section to share, “We found the owner! Opp my block. Any others who have made arrangements with the fosterer, please cancel them. Please stop claiming it. Thank you.”

But then, another lovebird was still missing at large…

Another missing lovebird

On the same day and on the same online forum, another resident shared a missing lovebird post, asking Singaporeans for help.

“Hi everyone, my lovebird flew away today, 27 Jan 2024 and I am hoping you guys will take care of my bird if you spot it,” the post read. “I deeply appreciate any effort in trying to help (keep a) lookout. Any reasonable request can be rewarded.”

The concerned bird keeper also described the bird, writing, “Palm-sized lovebird. Silver ring on its right leg. Mainly green, stroke of yellow above its eye, and tail (is) slight(ly) blue and yellow.”

The bird was reported to have disappeared at 10a.m. in Serangoon North (near Rosyth school).

Tips for lovebird keepers

According to Pet Lovers Centre, caring for lovebirds isn’t very complicated. They need attention and affection, as well as daily interaction.

It is also recommended for lovebird keepers to leave toys in their pets’ cages so they have something to do when they are inside. They also need playtime outside of the cage. However, they must be supervised.

In an article by ImParrot, because lovebirds like to explore so much, this can sometimes lead to them escaping. When they do, the chances of them finding their own way back home depend on a number of factors, including how familiar the animal is with the surrounding area.

Some ways that lovebird keepers can prevent their pets from getting lost are to put microchips on the animals, train them, and control the environment they live in, such as closing doors and windows when the birds are let out of their cages.